Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,067.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

