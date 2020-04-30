Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 8.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares traded up 8.9% on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $1,360.15 and last traded at $1,342.18, 5,412,750 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,361,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,232.59.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,498.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,181.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.40. The firm has a market cap of $921.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

