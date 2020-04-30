Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.87. Primerica posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Primerica by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $105.86 on Monday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

