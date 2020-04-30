Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $40.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Banner by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Banner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

