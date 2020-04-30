Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crawford United (CRAWA)

Crawford United (OTCMKTS: CRAWA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2020 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

4/24/2020 – Crawford United was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Crawford United was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Crawford United was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRAWA stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Crawford United Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Crawford United had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.86 million. Analysts forecast that Crawford United Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

