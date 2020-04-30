Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ROAD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $971.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 758,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 108.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

