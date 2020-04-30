BidaskClub Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to “Hold”

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.31. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 169,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 99,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 275,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 99,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

