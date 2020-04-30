RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. RealPage has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,283.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,464 shares of company stock worth $25,155,959. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

