Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

SBCF stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,120,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

