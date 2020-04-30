ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. ScanSource has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $590.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $468,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,485,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

