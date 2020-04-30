Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $121.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.94.

SGEN stock opened at $138.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,301,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,723,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

