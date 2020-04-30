Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $121.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.94.

SGEN stock opened at $138.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,301,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,723,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Latest News

Analysts' Recent Ratings Updates for Kion Group
Recent Analysts' Ratings Changes for Crawford United
Construction Partners Upgraded to "Buy" at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments to "Hold"
RealPage Raised to "Strong-Buy" at BidaskClub
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Upgraded at BidaskClub


