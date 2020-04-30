SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of SKYW opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,702,000 after buying an additional 246,186 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 75,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SkyWest by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in SkyWest by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

