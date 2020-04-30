S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

STBA stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,037,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 177,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 72,970 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

