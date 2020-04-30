State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

STFC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. State Auto Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 159,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

