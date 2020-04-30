Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 31.69%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,298,000 after buying an additional 84,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 53,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

