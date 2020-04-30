Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Progressive Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

NYSE PGR opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $22,762,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

