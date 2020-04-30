Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Progressive Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

NYSE PGR opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $22,762,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

