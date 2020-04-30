Veoneer Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veoneer in a report released on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.52. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 19,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

