Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$12.52 on Tuesday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$9.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.70.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.