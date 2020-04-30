TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Set at C$0.90 by Raymond James

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) has been assigned a C$0.90 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

TOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian dropped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

Shares of TSE:TOG opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.14. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $186.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$141.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

