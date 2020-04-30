Artis REIT (AX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$127.18 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

