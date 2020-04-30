Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 57.23% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. On average, analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. This is a positive change from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Solar Senior Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.