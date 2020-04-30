Solar Capital (SLRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Solar Capital to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. On average, analysts expect Solar Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, Director David Wachter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,181.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

