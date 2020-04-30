Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Insulet has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.63 and a 200 day moving average of $177.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,091.94 and a beta of 0.86. Insulet has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.79.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $2,945,953. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

