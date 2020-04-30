Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Insulet has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.63 and a 200 day moving average of $177.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,091.94 and a beta of 0.86. Insulet has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.79.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $2,945,953. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Transcontinental PT Lowered to C$15.00
TORC Oil and Gas PT Set at C$0.90 by Raymond James
Artis REIT Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Solar Senior Capital to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Solar Capital to Release Earnings on Thursday
Insulet to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
