Proofpoint (PFPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Proofpoint to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Proofpoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $315,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,520. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.