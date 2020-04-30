CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $17.69 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

