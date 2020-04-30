Regency Centers (REG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Regency Centers has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.90-3.93 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.90-3.93 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

