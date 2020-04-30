Inter Pipeline (IPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million.

Shares of IPL opened at C$11.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.80. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 130.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.08.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Earnings History for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

