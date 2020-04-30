Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Becton Dickinson and has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 11.90-12.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $11.90-$12.10 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Becton Dickinson and to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BDX opened at $257.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

