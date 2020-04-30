BCE (BCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 2.63-2.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.50-3.60 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

