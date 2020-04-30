Xcel Energy (XEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

XEL stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

