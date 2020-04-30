Air Lease (AL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

