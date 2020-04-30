Badger Daylighting (BAD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of BAD opened at C$29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.30. The firm has a market cap of $902.09 million and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

