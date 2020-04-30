Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,434.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $139,256.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

