HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.07 ($75.66).

HEI stock opened at €44.84 ($52.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 12-month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.76.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

