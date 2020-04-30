Signify’s (LIGHT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.69 ($27.54).

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

