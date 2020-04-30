SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

FUJHY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.51.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

