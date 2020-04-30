Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,552.73% and a negative return on equity of 259.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arcimoto as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

