Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of GARS stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Garrison Capital has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garrison Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 737,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 249,798 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 535,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 502,564 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 104,030 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Garrison Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

