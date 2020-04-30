Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

