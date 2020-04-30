Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

NYSE GLOB opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 5,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,229,000 after buying an additional 494,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $30,456,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Globant by 492.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,401 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Globant by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,091,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Globant by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after acquiring an additional 228,166 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

