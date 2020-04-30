Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Gree,Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

