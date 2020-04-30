Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 15.26%. Research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 148,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

