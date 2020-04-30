Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,856 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Analyst Recommendations for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

