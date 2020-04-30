G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTHX. BTIG Research increased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

GTHX stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 702.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

