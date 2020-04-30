Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

HCAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

HCAT stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.69 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

