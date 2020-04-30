HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:HCHMY opened at $86.00 on Thursday. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.99.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

