Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to “Hold”

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

GWRS opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a P/E ratio of 99.65, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.45. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,744,000. 42.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

