HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HDELY. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

