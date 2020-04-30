Head-To-Head Analysis: FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VRT)

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR $4.68 billion 6.79 $674.99 million $0.36 45.53 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 213.00

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Eagle Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 14.43% 5.43% 4.87% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.80% 0.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 1 2 2 0 2.20 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

