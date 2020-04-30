Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) versus LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Head to Head Review

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LAIX alerts:

20.2% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LAIX and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 2 0 0 0 1.00 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

LAIX currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential downside of 21.12%. Given LAIX’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LAIX is more favorable than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Volatility and Risk

LAIX has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LAIX and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $146.98 million 1.19 -$82.56 million ($1.67) -2.13 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $50.16 million 1.37 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LAIX.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -55.64% -590.12% -54.29% Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 4.03% 1.93% 1.32%

Summary

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) beats LAIX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools. It also offers education and management consulting services. The company offers after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 31 learning centers in Shanghai and 7 in other cities. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.